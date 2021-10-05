Talkhouse Podcast Network

Following the unfiltered voice and vision of Chris Long, Chalk Media is the interactive online community for you, the intelligent and humorous sports fan. Our premier podcast, Green Light, will feature celebrity interviews, commentary from Chris Long, special guests, “one-of-kind” segments and more. Nothing is off limits at Chalk – hot and controversial news items and trending discussions from professional and collegiate sports are just a small part of what we will be chatting with you about every week.

“Sing For Science” is a science advocacy and music podcast produced with Talkhouse where musicians talk to scientists about science as it connects to their most famous songs. Created and hosted by New York musician, Matt Whyte, the podcast’s goal is to increase science literacy for as many people as possible by reaching a variety of different musicians’ fan bases. Listeners come to the show through their love of music and leave with a new piece of knowledge. Science literacy and respect for expertise are perhaps more vital now than ever before. The show’s chief tenet is that a more science and scientific process literate society can only contribute towards greater support for more fair, evidence-based policy in government. Sing For Science is listener supported; please contribute today at singforscience.org.